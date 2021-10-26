In Bikes, Local Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 October 2021 9:02 pm / 0 comments

2021 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Pearl Brilliant White/Glass Blaze Orange

Accompanying the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa in the Malaysian market is the 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT adventure-tourer, priced at RM81,900. Pricing is suggested retail and does not include road tax, insurance or registration.

Powered by a liquid-cooled, DOHC, 90-degree V-twin with twin-spark heads displacing 1,037 cc, the V-Strom gets 107.4 PS at 8,500 rm and 100 Nm at 6,000 rpm to the rear wheel. Power goes through a six-speed gearbox equipped with assist and slipper clutch with chain final drive while inside the cockpit, an LCD screen displays all the necessary information and an 11-position height adjustable windshield allows the rider to find the optimum riding comfort level.

A bunch of riding aids that Suzuki calls its Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS) provides Motion Track Brake System, Hill Hold Control System, Slope Dependent Control System, Load Dependent Control System, Cruise Control System, Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS) and three-mode switchable traction control. A six-axis inertial measurement unit and ride-by-wire throttle provides cruise control and two-mode ABS.

2021 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Metallic Oort Grey No 3/Glass Sparkle Black

Front suspension is done with fully-adjustable KYB upside-down forks while the rear end of the V-Strom 1050XT is held up with a monoshock with remote spring preload adjustment. Twin 310 mm diameter brake discs with Tokico mono bloc callipers stop the 19-inch front wheel while the rear 17-inch hoop gets a single-piston hydraulic calliper.

For Malaysia, the 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT comes with a set of genuine Suzuki aluminium side cases, along with a range of accessories available from the official Suzuki catalogue. There are two colours choices locally for the V-Strom 1050XT – Metallic Oort Grey No 3/Glass Sparkle Black and Pearl Brilliant White/Glass Blaze Orange.