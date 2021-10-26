In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / 26 October 2021 1:09 pm / 0 comments

Auto Bavaria has broke ground on its new BMW 4S dealership in Balakong, which is set to open its doors in Q1 2023. The RM120 million 243,342 sq.ft. facility sits along the Silk Highway and will be designed with the latest BMW Retail NEXT concept.

The Balakong 4S centre will be equipped with an extensive after-sales facility with a total of 30 productive bays, a body and paint centre, as well as BMW Premium Selection outlet for pre-owned cars.

“As the Klang Valley develops and expands, we at BMW Group Malaysia have identified Balakong, Serdang, Cheras and its surrounding areas as new potentials where we are able to serve our customers better. It is only natural that we awarded Auto Bavaria the responsibility of representing us in the area. Auto Bavaria has been a valuable dealer partner for us here in Malaysia and they are also our premium partner in helping us achieve our ambitions in the country,” said Hans de Visser, MD of BMW Group Malaysia.

“At Auto Bavaria, we are committed to making the premium ownership experience and brand promise of the BMW Group extend beyond the point of purchase. In benchmarking ourselves against the best BMW dealers in the world, we will continue to invest in new premises, services and talent through human resource re-engineering and re-training programmes for our talent force,” added Vi Thim Juan, MD of Auto Bavaria.

At present, BMW customers and enthusiasts in the vicinity can head to the showroom located along Jalan Tengah, Cheras Selatan 118. The two-storey 3,600 sq.ft. facility has a three-vehicle showroom and customer lounge.

Sime Darby-owned Auto Bavaria is the largest dealer group for the BMW brand in Malaysia, with more than 30 years of experience and six dealerships in the country.