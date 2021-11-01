In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 November 2021 10:19 pm / 1 comment

Much awaited by kapchai enthusiasts in Malaysia, the 2021 Honda RS-X, known in Vietnam as the Winner X, is now on sale locally, priced at RM8,688 recommended retail excluding road tax, insurance and registration. There are three colour choices available for the Malaysian market – Lemon Ice Yellow, Candy Caribbean Blue Sea and Trico, also known as Honda red, white and blue.

Before delving into the specifications, it should be noted the Malaysia market RS-X differs from the Winner X sold in Vietnam. Differences include the head unit and exhaust while the RS-X comes with single-channel ABS as standard, compared to Vietnam where it is only available in the top-end Winner X Sport ABS.

The RS-X is powered by a single-cylinder mill displacing 149.16 cc and fed by Honda’s PGM-Fi, mated to a six-speed transmission and chain final drive. Power is claimed to be 15.8 hp at 9,000 rpm and 13.6 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.

Braking is done on both the front and rear wheels with a single-piston calliper and brake disc while suspension uses conventional telescopic forks in front and preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Rolling on 17-inch alloy wheels, the RS-X comes shod with a 90/80 front tyre and a 120/70 is fitted to the rear wheel.

Fuel for the RS-X is carried in a 4.5-liter tank while a digital meter with gear position indictor is found in the cockpit. LED lighting is used for the twin head and single tail lights while the RS-X weighs 122 kg and seat height is set at 795 mm.