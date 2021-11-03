In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 3 November 2021 5:23 pm / 3 comments

It’s Wednesday, which means it is once again time for the weekly fuel price update. The ministry of finance has announced the prices of fuel for the coming week of November 4 until November 10.

For users of RON 97 petrol, your weekly refuelling expenses are set to grow once more as the price of the fuel takes yet another hike by nine sen – breaching the three ringgit mark – to RM3.06 per litre, up from RM2.97 per litre of last week.

No change is recorded for RON 95 petrol as it is already at the price cap of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the government in February this year. Similarly, prices for diesel fuels stay put, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends remaining at the RM2.15 per litre ceiling, and as such, the Euro 5 B7 holds position at 10 sen more, at RM2.25 per litre.

The latest prices take effect from midnight tonight, until Wedesday, November 10, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 44th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 147th cumulatively since its introduction in 2019.