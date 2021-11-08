In Bikes, Harley-Davidson, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 November 2021 1:25 pm / 2 comments

After its worldwide debut in July, the 2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S is now in Malaysia, priced at RM92,900 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. As a brand new model with the Sportster name, the 2021 Sportster S, like the Harley-Davidson Pan America, comes with the Revolution Max 1250 V-twin.

The liquid-cooled V-Twin, as its name suggests, 1,250 cc, the Sportster S produces 121 hp at 7,500 rpm and 127 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm. As is typical for Harley-Davidson, engine power goes through a primary drive to a six-speed gearbox, and then via belt drive to the rear wheel.

The Sportster S features four riding modes, three preset and one user custmomisable. During our altogether too short media ride with the Sportster S, there is a noticeable difference in power delivery as well as available power while switching modes, but a full verdict will have to wait till a proper review.

Riding conveniences on the Sportster S includes Cornering Enhanced Antilock Braking System (C-ABS) and Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System (C-TCS), as well as cruise control. Fully adjustable suspension is fitted as standard equipment, with a 43 mm diameter upside-down front fork and monoshock at the back.

Braking uses a single, four-piston brake calliper on the front wheel and single-piston unit at the rear. Rolling on a 17-inch front wheel and 16-inch hoop in the rear, the Sportster S is shod with 160/70 front tyre and 180/70 rubber at the back.

Overall weight, ready to roll, for the Sportster S is 221 kg with fuel carried in an 11.8-liter tank. LED lighting is used throughout while a TFT-LCD instrument panel features connectivity to the rider’s smartphone.