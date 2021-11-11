In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 11 November 2021 9:30 pm / 0 comments

Local e-wallet platform Boost has announced the expansion of its insurance portfolio with the introduction of CarProtect, a car insurance with comprehensive coverage for private cars. Designed to be easy to use and simple to understand, CarProtect allows you to buy car insurance – and road tax – with just a few taps of the smartphone in your pocket.

Offering a seamless and convenient way to customise a car insurance plan best suited to one’s needs, CarProtect can be easily accessed via the ‘Insurance’ button on the Boost app homepage or the ‘Do More’ tab. Users can easily purchase CarProtect in four easy steps – key in their car details to get a quotation, customise the desired coverage by selecting relevant add-ons, fill in the vehicle owner details and pay.

Each CarProtect insurance plan offers a one-year coverage for damage to the car insured due to accident, theft or accidental fire, as well as liabilities to third parties including bodily injuries, death, property loss or damage. Customisable add-on coverage includes that for windscreen, flood & special perils as well as a waiver of compulsory excess (inclusive of additional drivers). The insurance plan is underwritten by Great Eastern General Insurance.

As an added safety feature, Boost has incorporated an Emergency Button for users, and this provides 24/7 access to car assistance should there be need for it by directing users to relevant emergency contacts such as panel of workshops as well as Boost’s roadside assistance partners. With this, users no longer have to frantically search for help during an already stressful emergency situation.

“The launch of our new car insurance protection is another step forward in driving innovation within the Malaysian insurtech space. With the addition of CarProtect, Boost now offers a total of 15 insurance protection plans to offer users protection in your pocket. There are insurance/takaful plans that serve the lifestyle needs of SME owners, entire families, fitness enthusiasts and now, car owners,” said Boost CEO Sheyantha Abeykoon.

From now until December 31, the first 5,000 users to purchase their car insurance with Boost will receive RM100 cashback in the Boost Partner Wallet, whereas subsequent users will receive RM50 cashback. The cashback in the Boost Partner Wallet can be used to pay for any Boost transaction.