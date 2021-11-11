In International News, Mercedes-Benz, Technology / By Mick Chan / 11 November 2021 2:50 pm / 0 comments

With in-car technology increasingly offering connected services, Daimler Mobility and Visa has formed a global technology partnership to offer native in-car payments where entering passwords or relying on mobile devices for payment authentication will soon be superseded by biometric verification.

This will be enabled by Delegated Authentication technology by Visa, which uses the vehicle itself as a biometrically enabled payments device.

From the northern hemisphere spring on 2022, Mercedes-Benz customers in Germany and the United Kingdom will be able to make payments using a fingerprint sensor in the car, which will facilitate purchases made through the car’s onboard Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system.

The technological partnership will see Daimler become the first automotive company to incorporate the Visa Cloud Token Framework into vehicles, said Mercedes-Benz. The Cloud Token Network is a cloud-based security technology that allows flexibility across multiple devices as sensitive payment information is removed by converting data and storing it securely.

This also enables the pairing of multiple devices within and beyond the vehicle, which then integrates directly with the customer’s bank credentials. Two-factor authentication will be used, which means that long card numbers will no longer be required to complete a purchase or switch between devices for payments.

“There is nothing more convenient than authorising a payment with your fingerprint. A luxury customer experience of course includes the aspect of safety, and we fulfil that through native in-car payment. We offer our customers security not only when driving, but also when paying,” said Daimler Mobility CEO Franz Reiner.

“This is a powerful example of how the world’s leader in digital payments and the inventor of the automobile are able to combine their technologies to create the next generation of smart solutions for the automobility sector, providing the driver and passengers with a completely new in-car connected commerce experience,” said Visa Europe deputy CEO and head of European markets Antony Cahill.