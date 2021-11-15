In Local News / By Danny Tan / 15 November 2021 2:52 pm / 0 comments

PLUS has announced the closure of the emergency and left lanes at a stretch of the North South Highway, between Tapah and Bidor, southbound. The closure, which is from KM329.65 to KM330.10, is for pavement maintenance work to be carried out smoothly.

The closure started at 9am this morning, and will be in place for five days, ending 12.30 pm on November 19 (this Friday). Throughout this period, only the rightmost lane is passable. It will be narrow, so take note and be alert after you pass the Tapah interchange.

“All highway customers heading north are strongly advised to plan their journey using the PLUS App and check the traffic conditions via CCTV feeds, while adhering to traffic signages and instructions by PLUS personnel when passing through the affected stretch,” the highway operator said in a statement.

In the event of emergency, contact PLUSLine at 1800-88-0000. Drive safe.