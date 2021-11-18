In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 18 November 2021 1:27 pm / 2 comments

The Volkswagen T-Roc has been given a facelift after a little over four years since the compact crossover made its global debut. The refresh covers the entire range, including the standard model as well as the R and Cabriolet versions.

Styling changes include revised LED headlamps with a new daytime running light signature, while the rear taillights have been darkened and get a new lighting design. Models equipped with the optional IQ.Light matrix LED headlamps will also gain a light bar that runs across the width of the front grille, with dynamic turn signals available upon request.

Elsewhere, the front bumper sports a more prominent skid plate and models with the R-Line package also come with vertical fog lamps – this was already present on the R since 2019. Moving to the rear, the standard T-Roc’s bumper reflectors have made into surrounds for the rear parking sensors, replacing the black section of the pre-facelift car, while the skid plate extends further up between the faux exhaust outlets.

The R-Line package gets different look, that brings back the black rear parking sensor surrounds, albeit in a more vertical format, accompanied by four exhaust finishers that replace the skid plate. As for the top-of-the-range R, the only revision is a black panel that covers nearly the entire width of the lower apron – this was mostly body-coloured previously. Five new exterior colours and alloy wheel ranging from 17 to 19 inches in size have also been added to the mix.

Inside, the T-Roc’s infotainment display (available in 6.5-, eight- or 9.2-inch sizes) is now designed to resemble a tablet and is positioned slightly higher and more upright, requiring the air vents to be reshaped and placed underneath. The infotainment is based on the third generation of the Modular Infotainment Toolkit (MIB3) and has connected services as well as support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Other key changes include a dashboard with soft-touch materials rather than hard plastic, a touch panel for the climate control system, while the steering wheel is lifted from the latest Golf. An eight-inch digital instrument cluster is standard, but this can be upgraded to a 10.25-inch unit with the Digital Cockpit Pro option.

Elsewhere, fabric door trim is now standard, with the Style and R-Line equipment lines (there’s also a third Life option) gaining leatherette trim with contrast stitching. The Style line also gets centre panels and comfort seats in ArtVelours, with Nappa leather upholstery also offered in conjunction with the R-Line.

New driver assists are also part of the facelift, with the T-Roc gaining the IQ.Drive Travel Assist system that includes predictive cruise control (up to 210 km/h), which joins the standard front assist and lane assist.

No change in terms of powertrains, with the entry-level engine being a 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder making 110 PS (109 hp). This is followed by two four-cylinder engines – a 1.5 litre TSI (150 PS or 148 hp) and a 2.0 litre TSI (190 PS or 188 hp) – while the top R’s 2.0 litre turbo mill continues to deliver 300 PS (296 hp).

There is also a 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine, with the TDI mill coming in two states of tune: 115 PS (114 hp) and 150 PS (148 hp). Depending on the chosen engine, a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch are available transmission pairings, with 4Motion all-wheel drive being an alternative to the standard front-wheel drive.

