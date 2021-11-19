In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 19 November 2021 9:39 am / 1 comment

Besides launching the Perodua Myvi facelift yesterday, the carmaker also introduced a new vehicle subscription service called EZ MOBi, which aims to assist companies in managing their vehicle fleet, from the time to procurement, to servicing as well as fleet replacement.

“In essence, EZ MOBi represents Perodua’s value contribution towards its customers’ growing mobility needs. The overall package includes vehicle registration, insurance renewal, servicing cost, part replacement cost, courtesy car, vehicle disposal and replacement under one subscription plan,” said Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad, Perodua’s president and CEO.

“The value offering of this service is that Perodua EZ MOBi provides end-to-end convenience to our customers as various packages are available to fit each client’s mobility needs,” he added.

For now, this service will be made available to business entities as well as government agencies in the Klang Valley. Companies that opt into the service will be able to choose from several subscription plans which factor in all costs relating to vehicle ownership and operation, with the exception of fuel usage.