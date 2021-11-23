In Cars, International News, Kia / By Anthony Lim / 23 November 2021 9:41 am / 0 comments

Kia has released teaser images of its new Niro, which will be unveiled at the Seoul Mobility Show on November 25. Redesigned under the company’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, the automaker says the second-generation SUV will borrow design cues from the Habaniro concept from 2019.

While much of the bodywork remains hidden in the exterior teasers, influences from the concept can be seen in the lighting units – at the front, the u-shaped LED strip from the study is clearly replicated on the Niro, while the rear array also mimics that on the Habaniro.

The company hasn’t revealed anything, beyond saying that the crossover will feature a ‘clean and high-tech two tone body’. Inside, there’s an asymmetric dash that combines horizontal and diagonal forms, with the centrepiece being a large screens that integrate the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system displays.

No mention of powertrains, but the new Niro should follow on that seen presently – the current Niro is available as a full electric (in 450 km and 300 km range versions) as well as a hybrid and plug-in hybrid. We do know the Niro is coming our way – a few months back, Bermaz Auto outlined plans to introduce the battery electric version of the SUV as part of its expansion in Malaysia.