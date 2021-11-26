In Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / By Mick Chan / 26 November 2021 6:12 pm / 0 comments

The Kawasaki Versys 650 middleweight touring motorcycle has been given an update for the 2022 model year. It may not be apparent at first, however all panels save for the front mudguard are new, wearing a sharper overall. The new bodywork is joined by new LED headlamps.

New to the Versys 650 is a windscreen that is manually adjustable through four levels for provide the rider with increased weather protection and comfort. right behind that is new instrumentation that is courtesy of a TFT panel measuring 4.3 inches across.

The default view for the instrument display includes a fuel gauge, gear position indicator, trip meters, coolant temperature readout, fuel consumption and clock in addition to the tachometer and speedometer. This can also be connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth with the Rideology mobile app, which can show incoming phone calls, messages and other notifications on the screen.

Safety kit on the Versys 650 gets upgraded as well, now featuring the addition of KTRC traction control. This is offered in two levels of intervention, and can be fully disabled if desired.

Most of the mechanicals for the Versys 650 are carried over, such as the 649 cc parallel-twin DOHC engine paired with a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive. Suspension is by non-adjustable 41 mm conventional telescopic fork in front, and a preload-adjustable monoshock for the rear.

Like many motorcycles, those of the touring persuasion are ripe for personalisation with accessories, and the 2022 Versys 650 is no exception. Kawasaki Europe offers a range of accessories for the new middleweight upright tourer, also available as part of a Tourer pack which is comprised of side panniers, LED fog lamps, hand guards, heated grips and a tank pad.