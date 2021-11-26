In Electric Cars in Malaysia, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 26 November 2021 10:54 pm / 0 comments

The Selangor state government has announced it is aiming to install 10,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the state by 2025, with the first 1,000 stations expected to be ready next year, according to the Selangor Journal.

The ambitious plan was outlined by Selangor MB Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari earlier today. Speaking at the tabling of the 2022 Selangor Budget at the state legislative assembly, he said the state is looking to pioneer EV usage, and the development of a charging infrastructure would help expand that scope in faster fashion.

Amirudin said that the state government and private parties would collaborate on the project, which will involve an investment value of RM10 million. It was not detailed what type of chargers would be utilised or what rates, if any, consumers would be expected to pay for charging.

He did however say that incentives would be provided to businesses and industries that invest in EV infrastructure projects, and there would be no public parking charges imposed on EVs next year. “The incentives include a reduction of business fees and assessment tax. Apart from that, parking fees which come under the jurisdiction of the local authorities will also be waived for EV users in 2022,” he explained.

The state’s plan to develop an EV charging infrastructure sounds timely, given the upcoming EV push announced by the government during Budget 2022. In the outlined plan, EVs are set to be completely exempt from import duty, excise duty, sales tax as well as road tax for a period of two years, starting from January 1, 2022.