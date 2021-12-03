In Car Reviews, Cars, Honda, Video Reviews, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 3 December 2021 5:49 pm / 0 comments

We’re now in the final month of 2021, which means the launch of the 2021 Honda City Hatchback is nigh. At least four variants are expected, starting with the entry-level S, E, V and RS. Like the Jazz, the City Hatchback should also cost slightly less than its sedan counterparts.

No changes will be made to the powertrain offering, so non-hybrid models will run on the same updated 1.5 litre DOHC four-cylinder engine as the sedan, which makes 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm, with drive sent to the front wheels through a CVT.

The RS, meanwhile, uses the same intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) hybrid system that debuted with the City RS sedan. Main propulsion is handled by an electric motor (called Traction Motor) that generates 109 PS and 253 Nm of torque, all of which is sent to the front wheels.

There’s also a lean-burning 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle engine (98 PS and 127 Nm) onboard, capable of providing direct drive to the wheels at cruising speeds. This switch is done automatically by the i-MMD system, ensuring that the car will operate at peak efficiency at any given speed.

If you have been following the City Hatchback’s development, you’ll know that the cabin treatment is more or less going to be similar. Expect some variations in trimmings and finishes, but the general kit list should be the same, which includes the eight-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

Perhaps the City Hatchback’s biggest selling point would be the Ultra Seats, offering unbeatable levels of practicality to suit a range of use cases. It’s a feature – carried from the Jazz – that is loved by many, so if you’re running a small business or frequent the grocers a lot, this could be a solid option.

GALLERY: 2021 Honda City Hatchback RS e:HEV and V previewed at Sepang Circuit

GALLERY: 2021 Honda City Hatchback Press Photos