7 December 2021

The Jeep Wrangler enters the 2022 model year for left-hand-drive European markets with a simplified line-up, which now is comprised solely of the 4xe dual-motor plug-in hybrid powertrain, along an updated equipment list.

Picking up from the Wrangler 4xe line that made its debut in September 2020, the 2022 model year packs 380 hp and 637 Nm in total system output. The powertrain from the previous model year is comprised of a 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol inline-four cylinder producing 270 hp at 5,250 rpm and 400 Nm at 3,000 rpm.

The ICE is paired to an eTorque belt starter-generator 44 hp/53 Nm motor and a tranmission-integrated 134 hp/245 Nm motor, incorporating a ZF-sourced eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic. Here, electric range is rated at 50 km on the WLTP cycle, and a full recharge at a rate of 7.4 kWh takes under three hours.

On the 2021 model-year Wrangler 4xe, driveline hardware includes Dana 44 axles front and rear; the front axle features an open differential on the base and Sahara 4xe variants while the Rubicon 4xe gets a Tru-Lock electronically locking unit, while the rear axle gets an open differential with Trac-Lock anti-spin on the base and Sahara variants, and a Tru-Lock electronically locking differential on the Rubicon variant.

Driveline modes from the 2021 model feature 2WD High, 4WD Auto, 4WD High, neutral and 4WD Low modes. In 2021 model year guise, rolling stock for the Wrangler 4xe and Wrangler Sahara 4xe variants are 275/55 Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza tyres on 20-inch wheels, while the more hardcore Rubicon 4xe off-roader gets LT285/70 BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain tyres on 17-inch wheels.

New for the 2022 model year on the Wrangler 4xe is an advanced driver assistance systems suite, which now includes automatic high beam control, full speed range forward collision warning with advanced brake assist and adaptive cruise control with stop function, in addition to blind spot monitoring with rear cross-path detection, reversing camera as well as front and rear park assist from the previous model year.

Infotainment continues to feature the UConnect Services system offered through an 8.4-inch display. This offers geolocated roadside assistance; checking of vehicle status including battery state of charge, tyre pressures and service schedule; locating the vehicle, setting driving alerts based on vehicle speed and position as well as charging station locations; and notifying the owner in the event of theft.

The 2022 Wrangler 4xe range also gets a Gorilla Glass windscreen as standard on the Rubicon variant and optional on the Sahara variant, which is also part of the official Jeep Performance Parts line. This uses a thin Gorilla Glass inner ply with a 52% thicker outer ply for a windscreen that is lightweight, durable and up to three times more resistant to chips, cracks and fractures from stones and off-road debris, says Jeep.

Also joining the accessories line for the 2022 Wrangler 4xe range is the Sunrider Flip Top, which is specfication that brings a soft-top over the front seats while the remaining roof section is a hard top. As its name indicates, the soft top section can be flipped back for an open-air experience, and is made of twill fabric in black.

The order books for the 2022 Jeep Wrangler have opened in Italy, Spain, Belgium and Serbia, and will expand across other markets in Europe this month, says Jeep.