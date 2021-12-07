In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 December 2021 3:53 pm / 0 comments

After his empathic victory over incumbent Jonathan Rea in the 2021 World Superbike Championship (WSBK), Yamaha Motor Europe and Crescent Yamaha have released the Limited Edition Toprak Razgatl?oglu Yamaha R1 World Championship Replica. Celebrating the Turk’s first ever (WSBK) champion’s crown, the limited edition R1 will be limited to only 21 units, worldwide.

Aside from commemorating Razgatlioglu’s win, this particular R1 edition also marks Yamaha’s first WSBK Manufacturer’s Championship title since 2009, as well as Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK’s Championship Teams’ victory, making it a hat trick for Yamaha in 2021. Built as a track only machine, the limited edition R1 makes 205 hp at the rear wheel, a 20 hp increase over the production Yamaha R1 you can buy off the showroom floor.

A WSBK-spec Akrapovic exhaust is fitted along with a GYTR (Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing) ECU, accounting for the gain in horsepower. The race-ready Toprak Replica R1 also goes on a diet, weighing only 175 kg wet with all fluids on board, some 26 kg lighter than the stock R1.

Ohlins supplies the suspension components which are complemented by a titanium fasteners, factory made racing specification upper fork clamp and forged lightweight Marchesini racing wheels. Brembo does the braking for the Toprak Replica and the bike is finished in Pata Yamaha racing livery, right down to the sponsors’ stickers and Razgatlioglu’s ’54’ race number on the fairing and seat.

Each Yamaha R1 Toprak Replica will come with a build certificate signed by the technician responsible and limited edition badging, as well as a framed limited edition certificate, signed by both Razgatlioglu and team principal Paul Denning, which includes the buyer’s details. The purchase also includes VIP passes for two for a 2022 WSBK as a guest of the team plus a pit-box visit and the opportunity to spend time with Razgatlioglu.

Also provided is personalised bike setup and a one-on-one coaching day with either Crescent Yamaha’s James Hillier OR Niall Mackenzie in the UK, or by special arrangement elsewhere in the world. Topping off the list of goodies is a personally signed piece of riding equipment used by Razgatlioglu during the 2021 WSBK championship.