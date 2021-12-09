In Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 December 2021 2:34 pm / 0 comments

2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 GT

With a range of two model types comprising of five bikes, covers have been taken off the 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 lineup of adventure-touring motorcycles. Boasting of a full specifications sheet of electronics, suspension and braking equipment, the Tiger 1200 comes in GT and Rally versions.

For the road-oriented touring motorcyclist, there is a choice between the Tiger 1200 GT, GT Pro and GT Explorer. The GT version of the Tiger 1200 comes with 19-inch front and 18-inch rear cast aluminium wheels with the ‘Explorer’ designation denoting a 30-litre fuel tank.

As expected, the Tiger 1200 Rally is for the rider taking the rougher road, with the base Rally and the Rally Explorer models. Wheel sizing for the Rally and Rally Explorer is a 21-inch front and an 18-inch hoop at the back, both tubeless spoked wheels.

Power uses Hinckley’s inline-triple, displacing 1,160 cc and producing 148 hp at 9,000 rpm and 130 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, which compares against the BMW Motorrad R1250GS numbers of 136 hp and 143 Nm. Final drive on the Tiger 1200 is with a shaft, driven by a six-speed gearbox and for all models except the base model Tiger 1200 GT, a quickshifter is standard equipment.

The Tiger 1200 uses Showa semi-active electronic suspension across the range, with no option for the traditional manually adjustable suspension, with the difference between the GT and Rally versions of the Tiger 1200 being suspension travel – 200 mm for the GT, 220 mm for the Rally. The front end of the Tiger 1200 is equipped with 49 mm diameter upside-down forks while the back comes with a Showa monoshock with semi-active damping and automatic electronic preload adjustment.

Top grade stuff is also used for braking on the Tiger 1200, all models getting Brembo M4.30 Stylema monoblock radial callipers grabbing 320 mm discs, actuated by a Magura HC1 span adjustable radial master cylinder. The rear wheel is stopped by a single 282 mm disc with Brembo calliper and two-channel ABS is standard.

2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally

A comprehensive suite of electronic riding aids is provided including the Triumph Blind Spot Radar system, developed in conjunction with Continental. Aside from cornering ABS and traction control, the Tiger 1200 also gets ride modes; the Tiger Rally Pro and Explorer with Road, Rain, Sport, Rider-configurable, Off-Road and Off-Road Pro modes while the GT Pro and Explorer get Road, Rain, Sport, Rider-configurable and Off-Road and the base model Tiger GT only gets Rain, Road and Sport modes with no option for user customisation.

Part of the electronics package also includes cruise control and hill hold control as well as a centre stand for all Tiger 1200s except the GT. All the necessary information is displayed on a 7-inch TFT-LCD screen with My Triumph Connectivity System for pairing with the rider’s smartphone is fitted as standard on all models, enabling phone calls, turn-by-turn navigation and GoPro control.

Everything on the Tiger 1200 across the range is all new, including the frame and engine. This translates into a weight savings over the previous Tiger 1200 which Triumph says is 25 kg than before as well as 17 kg lighter than the equivalent competing model from other manufacturers.

The base model Tiger 1200 GT weighs 240 kg while the GT Pro comes in at 245 kg and the GT Explorer with 30-litre tank tips the scales at 255 kg. Meanwhile, the Tiger 1200 Rally Pro comes in at 249 kg and the Rally Explorer is a hulking 261 kg.

As for seat heights, the GT series Tiger 1200 has a seat adjustable between 850 and 870 mm while the Rally places the rider between 875 and 895 mm off the ground, and a 20 mm lower low seat option is available from the Triumph catalogue. The seating position on the Tiger 1200 is narrower than before, allowing for riders to get both feet on the ground while allowing for more room to move around in the seat while riding.

The Tiger 1200 Rally Pro and Rally Explorer come in three colour options – Snowdonia White, Matte Khaki and Sapphire Black. There are also three paint choices for the Tiger 1200 GT and GT Pro – Snowdonia White, Sapphire Black and Lucerne Blue while the base Tiger 1200 GT is only available in Snowdonia White.