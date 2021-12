In Bikes, Local Bike News, Local News, Motorsports / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 December 2021 5:55 pm / 0 comments

Taking the action down south to Tangkak, Johor, the second round of the MSF Supermoto series held on December 5 saw some big names in the Malaysian racing fraternity take part. This time around, the MSF Supermoto field has increased, raising the level of competition with the presence of Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman, Asian Road Racing (ARRC) champion and Gabit Saleh, FIM Supermoto champion.

In the Supermoto Rookie category, 15 riders took part, amongst them actor Farid Kamal and the sole female entrant in the category, Ahirine Ahirudin. In all, four categories were contested – All Stars Pro, All Stars Legends, Supermoto Advance and Supermoto Rookie.

For the All Stars Pro, all eyes were on Gabit, Azlan Shah and Danial Haiqal with the first race throwing up some intense competition for the trio. Charging into turn one in Race 1, Gabit took the lead with a massive slide but was unable to hold on to his lead after making a mistake at turn seven that dropped him to the back of the pack.

With Gabit having to fight his way through the pack, Danial opened a convincing lead on Azlan Shah. Speaking later, Azlan said he tried his best but was unable to beat Danial on the day due to his older machine not having the pace of the latest supermoto motorcycles ridden by Gabit and Danial.

At the end it was Danial winning Race 1 handily, while Azlan Shah settled for second place and Zhafir Zakarsha taking third. Race 2 proved to be the decider for final podium positions, with starting positions determined by race results from race 1.

Azlan Shah got the lead on Danial while Gabit, taking a wide line into turn 2, slid out into Danial and almost collecting Azlan Shah on the way. In a display of his racing prowess, with both man and machine almost horizontal to the track surface, Gabit picked the bike up with the inside of his left leg and goosing the throttle, rejoining the race only two places down.

Also rejoining the race, Danial focused on getting past Gabit, but despite a massive wheel to wheel battle between the two, Gabit stayed in front. At the finish, it was Azlan Shah who took the chequered flag, followed by Gabit and Danial in second and third, respectively.

In the All Star Legends category, Kenny Lee finished the weekend on top, with Keith Chia in second and Oh Kah Being in third. For Supermoto Advance, Aziff Izzudin top the table, followed by Osama Abdrubeh and Muhammad Syafiq while the Rookie class saw Philip Tang in first, with Tommy Koo and James Ki in second and third.

The second race in the MSF Supermoto series also featured a livestream broadcast on social media and was sponsored by EXN Lube, Metzeler, and Beringer Brakes. The next MSF Supermoto series race will revisit Tangkak on January 9, 2022, and will be run anti-clockwise.