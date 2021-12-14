In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 December 2021 2:29 pm / 0 comments

Touting a buying experience akin to customising a video game vehicle, Lycan Philippines is taking pre-orders for the Lycan G6 and Challenger 1 motorcycles. There are two models variants of the G6, with engines sized at 300 cc and 650 cc, while for the Challenger 1, the same engine sizes apply, with the addition of an electric version for either model due in 2023.

Pricing for the G6 starts from 151,500 Php (RM12,749) for the 300 cc version while the 650 cc engined model starts from 297,500 Php (RM25,036). A pre-order slot is secured with a 29,999 Php (RM2,524) deposit, for expected delivery of this made in the Philippines motorcycle in the third quarter of 2022.

The ordering process is entirely online, with the customer selecting the model desired, then adding various options to customise the G6 to their liking. Choices includes wheel types, handlebar styles, seats, fuel tanks, headlights, instrument panel and colours.

Lycan has designed an artificial intelligence interface for the G6, using voice command along with connectivity to the rider’s smartphone. This is complemented by a HUD helmet called the Lycan Smart Helmet that is listed under development on its website.

As of now, Lycan has introduced the G6 Bobber, it’s take on the basic cruiser motorcycle with an air-cooled single-cylinder engine that is in prototype stage. Expressions of interest are invited on its website with the option of entering the waiting or mailing list.