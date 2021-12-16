In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 16 December 2021 10:08 am / 0 comments

Newcomer from Spain, Stark Future (no relation to the fictional Stark Industries) has introduced the Stark Varg electric motocross motorcycle (e-bike). Orders are being taken online with deliveries expected in September 2022.

As can be seen, the Varg is styled much like the typical motorcrosser with the exception of electric drive. Charge is stored in a 6 kWh battery pack and the electric motor delivers the equivalent of 80 hp and 938 Nm of torque (not a typo).

Compared to the “normal” motocross bikes, Stark claims the Varg produces 30% more horsepower than the equivalent 450 cc single-cylinder and the whole package weighs in at only 110 kg. For comparison, your typical 150 cc scooter, like the Yamaha Nmax, weighs 125 kg with only 14 hp, giving you an idea of the power-to-weight ratio.

If this sounds scary (and if it doesn’t scare you, you really don’t know anything about motorcycles) the amount of power and delivery can be regulated with an app. Stark claims filling the battery to full charge take between one to two hours depending on the type of charger. From the specification sheet, Stark says this is enough for the Varg to run a full MXGP race or six hours of trail riding.

The battery compartment on the Varg is used as a stressed structural member, making the frame 50% lighter than current motocross bike frames, but with the same strength. Suspension is done by Kayaba, with 310 mm of suspension travel in the front forks.

Pricing for the Stark Varg is USD 11,900 (RM50,366) and buyers can specify options such as rear wheel, 60 or 80 hp power rating, suspension according to rider weight, type of rear brake, side stand and body colours.



