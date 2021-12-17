In Cars, International News, Land Rover / By Mick Chan / 17 December 2021 4:18 pm / 0 comments

Land Rover has revealed the Range Rover SV, the even more luxuriously appointed version of the fifth-generation flagship SUV that made its debut in October.

Being a product that has passed through the carmaker’s Special Vehicle Operations division, there are up to 1.6 million possible configurations on offer for the latest, L460-generation Range Rover, though the selection can be approached beginning with two starting themes – SV Serenity for “pure luxury detailing”, or SV Intrepid, which “exudes a more stealth-like character”, or in other words, darker trim and accents.

Here, the flagship model range gains further distinction with the application of exclusive front bumper and five-bar grille designs , while its lower section features full-width metal-plated blades.

The SV-specification exterior gets a choice of 14 colours from the SV Bespoke Premium Palette, which includes gloss and satin finishes. A contrast roof in either Narvik Black or Corinthian Bronze, too can be specified, and for even further personalisation, the SV Bespoke Match to Sample service offers the choice of replicating any colour for the Range Rover’s exterior.

This is complemented by optional 23-inch triple-finish forged, diamond-turned alloy wheels in a dark grey gloss finish, with 10 directional (handed) spokes and with a contrasting insert finish in a choice of Bright Atlas Satin Silver, Narvik Black Gloss or Corinthian Bronze Satin.

Each of the two SV themes offer a two-tone, front-to-rear contrasting colour scheme options, with the focal point depending on the variant – front seats for the SV Intrepid, or the rear occupants for the more luxury-focused SV Serenity.

The SV Intrepid version in particular features a rectangular perforated upholstery pattern for the seats, and gets the Ultrafabrics non-leather trim option. This is joined by ceramic controls in Satin Black instead of gloss white on the SV Serenity.

The Range Rover SV will be available in both standard- and long-wheelbase designs, as well as a five-seat configuration in the LWB chassis, which can also be specified with a four-seater SV Signature Suite cabin configuration with Club Table and refrigerator.

Available powertrains include the 530 PS/750 Nm 4.4 litre twin-turbo V8 petrol and a straight-six diesel for both standard and LWB versions, while the 510 PS plug-in hybrid comes exclusively in the standard-wheelbase body. The L460-generation Range Rover SV will go on sale in early 2022, according to the manufacturer.