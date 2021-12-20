In Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 20 December 2021 1:33 pm / 1 comment

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) has issued a recall for the 2.0L Hybrid variant of the Nissan X-Trail due to an issue involving the engine room harness. According to the company, affected vehicles may have their hybrid power lines damaged due to interference with the edge of engine or transmission control module bracket.

The current X-Trail is locally assembled (CKD) in Malaysia and this recall affects units manufactured here between June 2018 and May 2021. Owners of the affected X-Trail variant will be notified directly through TCEAS (Tan Chong Ekspres Auto Servis) by letter or SMS/Whatsapp. You can also contact 1800-88-3838 for more information.

Affected owners are advised to contact their nearest TCEAS service centre to schedule an appointment to have the necessary parts replaced. All labour and parts for this recall campaign will be at no cost to owners.

The company also notes that X-Trail 2.0L Hybrid vehicles manufactured from June 2021 onwards are not affected by this recall exercise. It added that selected TCEAS outlets have extended operating hours and are open 365 days a year, allowing customers to service their vehicles on weekends and public holidays.