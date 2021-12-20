In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Anthony Lim / 20 December 2021 8:54 am / 9 comments

Perodua has announced that it is providing assistance to all Perodua vehicle owners who were affected by the floods that happened over the weekend. It is doing so by offering towing service rebates, discounts on selected spare parts and free inspections for affected Perodua vehicles.

“Our customers are very important to us and this value-added services are provided to help relieve some of the burden our customers have to deal with during this disaster,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

“While a few of our service centres are also affected by the floods, our customers are encourage to refer to any of our service outlets throughout Malaysia for assistance. We are doing our best to resume our operations (at the affected areas) as quick as possible,” he added.

On the assistance given, Perodua customers can claim towing service up to a maximum of RM100 to the nearest Perodua service outlet. Additionally, Perodua is also offering 20% off on selected spare parts to Perodua owners with flood damaged vehicles. The parts includes all electronics items, engine overhaul gaskets, vehicle seats, door trim and carpets.

Perodua customers whose vehicles have been damaged by flood are encouraged to call its toll free customer care line at 1-800-88-5555 for assistance.