21 December 2021

2022 WMoto F15

Entering the 150 cc undergone class in Malaysia is the 2022 WMoto F15, priced at RM5,999. There are three colour schemes available for the F15 – Turquoise, Green and Dark Blue – with class rivals being the Honda RS-X150 and Yamaha Y15ZR, priced at RM8,688 and RM8,168, respectively.

Power comes from an air-cooled, SOHC, Euro-4 compliant, single-cylinder displacing 149.2 cc and producing 10.5 hp at 7,000 rpm while torque is rated at 11 Nm at 8,000 rpm. This compares against the 15.8 hp of the Honda RS-X and 15.4 hp of the Y15ZR while power gets to the ground via a five-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

Weighing 118 kg, the F15 stores 5.5 litres of fuel in the tank, with the Y15ZR storing 4.2 litres and the RS-X, 4.5-litres. Seat height on the F15 is set at 720 mm, significantly lower when compared to the 780 mm seat height of the Y15ZR.

Braking is done with single hydraulic discs on the aluminium alloy front and rear wheels, the front carrying a 290 mm diameter disc and the rear with a 190 mm disc. Wheel sizing is 17-inches front and rear, the front shod in 70/90 rubber while the back wheel is covered with a 100/70 tyre.

Suspension uses conventional telescopic forks in front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back. The F15 comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects and availability at authorised WMoto dealers in Malaysia is immediate.