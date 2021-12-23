In Local News / By Danny Tan / 23 December 2021 9:51 am / 0 comments

PLUS has released a travel time advisory for the Christmas and New Year holiday travel period. While both days are single day public holidays, many have started clearing their annual leave quota for a long stretch, and will be planning the final trip of the year.

For those using the North South Highway to get out of the Klang Valley, PLUS recommends that vehicles bound for Perlis, Kedah, Penang, north of Perak and Johor to start before 10am. Those heading to other states can begin after 1pm. For the return trip to Klang Valley, everyone is advised to start their journeys before 10am. This TTA is for now till January 3, 2022.

The highway operator reminds motorists to continue to follow SOPs as Covid-19 is still in the community. Road users are advised to drive safe and pay extra attention during this rainy season.

One can use the PLUS app to pre-order food and drinks from selected R&Rs for a smoother stop. The app also helps you plan your journey with the latest traffic info and CCTV feed from critical locations along the NSE. There’s also a toll fare calculator and Putri chatbot function. Drive safe and happy holidays!