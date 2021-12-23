In Bikes, Local Bike News, Vespa / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 December 2021 8:12 am / 0 comments

Spreading its sales and support network to Sabah, Vespa Malaysia has opened a showroom and service centre in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. This is the first in a series of showroom expansions which will also see Vespa centres opening in Johor Bahru, Johor, and Kuantan, Pahang.

Catering to Vespa scooter owners and enthusiasts in Kota Kinabalu and surrounding areas, the showroom is owned and operated by Stunning Bike, the authorised Vespa representative for Sabah. Located in Wisma Inanam, the Vespa showroom provides sales and service with current catalogue Vespa models on display with a waiting lounge and amenities.

“As the first Vespa 3S Showroom in Sabah, I would like to thank and congratulate Stunning Bike for introducing the Vespa brand in Sabah. The opening of Vespa Kota Kinabalu also reflects the strengthening of the distribution network of Vespa in Malaysia,” said Rewi Hamid Bugo, chairman of Vespa’s authorised Malaysian distributor, Didi Resources.