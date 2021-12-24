In Cars, Honda, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 24 December 2021 10:16 am / 0 comments

It appears that sales of the Honda Civic Hatchback in Thailand have come to an end. The reason for its discontinuation, according to Headlightmag, is the relatively small sales volume when compared to the sedan.

Even on a good year, the sedan outsells the hatch by a ratio of 10 to one (on average). In 2017, Honda Thailand sold 24,432 units of the Civic FC, versus 3,016 units of the Civic FK. Then, in 2019, the updated sedan went on to find 28,259 new homes, while total sales of the hatch stood at just 1,843 units.

Given these statistics, it’s unfortunate that the latest Civic FL won’t be launched in the kingdom. That also means it won’t be producing the hatch at the new high-tech plant in Prachinburi, leaving Australia to source its hatches from Japan instead.

To recap, the Civic FL is about 125 mm shorter than the sedan, so it measures 4,530 mm long (4,550 mm for US models), 1,800 mm wide and 1,415 mm tal. This makes it 30 mm longer and five millimetres lower than its predecessor, although its rear overhang is actually 20 mm shorter. The wheelbase has also grown 35 mm to 2,735 mm.

In the US, the base engine is a 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated i-VTEC four-cylinder pushing out 158 hp at 6,500 rpm and 187 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm as before. The ubiquitous 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo mill, also offered in Japan, has been upgraded and now pushes out 180 hp at 6,000 rpm and 240 Nm from 1,700 to 4,500 rpm, an increase of six horsepower and 20 Nm.