In Cars, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 December 2021 1:05 pm / 11 comments

Malaysian police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement department (JSPT) Selangor has issued a statement regarding an incident where the Prime Minister’s convoy stopped at an ambulance at an intersection. In a viral video making the rounds on Malaysian social media, an ambulance and a four-wheel drive vehicle belonging to the Malaysian Red Crescent Society are seen stopped by police escort on December 26 to allow the convoy to pass.

The incident occurred when the Prime Minster was travelling for a site visit to observe cleaning up operations in Hulu Langat following the recent flash flooding in Selangor. According to the statement, the police escort made an on-the-spot appraisal of the situation and halted the Red Crescent vehicles momentarily on safety grounds.

The decision was made because the lead vehicle was in close proximity to the intersection and in accordance with Road Regulation No.9 LN 166/1959 under the Road Transport Act 1987. “In the video, if police personnel at the intersection allowed the Red Crescent vehicles to proceed to the main road, it would cause a high risk situation,” said JSPT Selangor head Superintendent Azman Shari’al.

“Therefore the convoy proceeding on the main was allowed to pass to avoid the risk of accident taking into account the assessment made by traffic police on site,” he said. “Police are committed to giving emergency service vehicles such as ambulances and fire trucks priority in the public interest,” clarified Azman.