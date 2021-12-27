In Bikes, Local Bike News, Zontes / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 December 2021 11:47 am / 0 comments

2022 Zontes ZT155-G

Entering the 150 cc motorcycle class in Malaysia are three new models from Zontes, the 2022 Zontes ZT155-G, ZT155-U and ZT155-UI. The Zontes ZT155 range is priced identically at RM10,800 in Peninsular Malaysia and RM11,300 in Sabah and Sarawak, excluding road tax, insurance and registration, acovering three different motorcycle styles – naked sports, sports-touring and retro.

Like the bigger models in the Zontes range in Malaysia, the Zontes ZT310, a liquid-cooled, Euro 5 compliant single-cylinder mill displacing 155 cc and fed by Bosch EFI provides motive power. Power for the ZT155 is claimed to be 18.8 hp at 9,250 rpm and 16 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm, going through a six-speed gearbox with slipper and assist clutch, and chain final drive.

2022 Zontes ZT155-U

Standard equipment on the ZT155 is dual-channel ABS, with single hydraulic discs on the front and rear 17-inch wheels. Suspension uses telescopic front forks, non-adjustable and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back.

For riding conveniences, a monochrome LCD meter displays all the necessary information a rider needs, and a fast charging USB fit is installed for the rider’s electronics. There is also two ride modes – Eco and Sport – and crash bars are fitted to the ZT155-G and ZT-155-UI models to prevent damage in minor spills.

2022 Zontes ZT155-UI

Hand guards are also fitted as standard equipment to the ZT155, the ZT155-G and ZT155-U coming with lever guards in the racing style while the ZT155-UI has full coverage hand guards in the adventure-touring fashion. Both the U-and UI models come with 12.5-litre fuel tanks while the retro ZT155-G is equipped with a 20-litre unit which Zontes says gives it some 1,000 km of range.

Colours options for the Zontes Z155-U are Red and Purple while the ZT155-UI has three choices – Yellow, Orange and Red – and the ZT155G is available in Piano Black or Yellow. The ZT155 comes with a two-year warranty or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects while the engine has a three-year or 30,000 km warranty.

