29 December 2021

Honda has announced more cars that will be put on display alongside the new Civic Type R prototype at next year’s Tokyo Auto Salon, which is scheduled to take place in middle of January.

The first is called the N-WGN Picnic, which is said to be for people who “enjoy picnics with their families on weekends.” The Japanese carmaker did not provide much in the way of details, but based on a sketch by its Honda Access division, the special N-WGN will feature a two-tone exterior paint scheme, retro-looking wheels, a roof rack and woodgrain accents.

Another vehicle from Honda Access is the K-Climb concept based on the RS variant of the latest N-One. Official images show the vehicle with a sportier front bumper, prominent grille and lower intakes, a large rear wing as well as centre-mounted exhaust tailpipes. The pint-sized racer also gets a roll cage and a flashy livery, the latter accompanied by bold “K-Climb” badging.

Outside Honda Access, the carmaker will also showcase the Fit e:HEV Crosstar that incorporates crossover elements into the hatchback. As such, it gets a more rugged front bumper with auxiliary lights, a faux skid plate, chunkier tyres, a roof rack, side mouldings in black and possibly a raised ride height.

Also on stage will be a unique N-Van called the Third Place, which Honda says is a “trailer-style cafe that seamlessly connects work and hobbies.” With its canopy, roof rack, hanging lights and interior furnishings, the Third Place appears to be a coffee house on wheels.

Other cars being presented by Honda are the Step WGN e:HEV Spada and Vezel e:HEV Modulo X concepts – the former being based on the next-generation model that will be revealed at the event – as well as the N-Box Custom Style + Black, a special edition of the N-Box.