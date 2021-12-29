In Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 29 December 2021 4:14 pm / 0 comments

If you’re in the market for a used car, you don’t want to miss out on the myTukar AutoFair 2022, which is set to take place on January 7 to 9, 2022 at the myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South. With over 1,000 pre-owned vehicles on show, there’s no shortage of choices at what promises to be the biggest-ever used car event in the country.

A comprehensive selection of high-quality used vehicles await, available for every budget, ranging from Peroduas and Protons to various Honda and Toyota models all the way up to premium offerings from Mercedes-Benz, BMW and the like.

Every myTukar purchase includes a one-year extended warranty and one year of free service, which is really unheard of when it comes to used cars. And should you decide the car’s not for you, a five-day money-back guaranteed policy means you can just return it, no questions asked.

That’s not all, because lots of additional special offers are in store should you purchase a car at the event – buyers can look forward to loan interest rates as low as 1.68%, same-day loan approval and car collection* as well as free Trapo car mats with every purchase.

The rewards don’t end there, because you’ll also be able to win attractive prizes in the myTukar Lucky Spin Promo. Six prizes are up for grabs, and they are a ninth-generation Apple iPad, RM888 cashback, Raytech car tint worth RM1,000, an additional one-year extended warranty, a fuel card worth RM500 or a Trapo accessory voucher worth RM500.

If that’s not enough, you’ll also be in the running to win a Proton X70 Premium worth RM100,000, with every vehicle purchase at the event registering as an entry in myTukar’s 4th Anniversary Giveaway contest.

myTukar will be able to provide you with an on-the-spot trade-in offer with maximum value for your current vehicle at the event, making for a hassle-free transaction. The company’s nationwide coverage now includes larger premium car showrooms as well as full-fledged in-house service facilities, giving you access to a worry-free car maintenance experience, even with a used car.

Surely many reasons to head on to the myTukar AutoFair 2022. Visitors to the event can look forward to a high level of safety – there will be strict Covid-19 prevention procedures enforced, including contactless payments and mandatory masks, full vaccination and social distancing.

For more info on the event, visit the myTukar Auto Fair 2022 homepage, or browse the current inventory here to check out the cars that are available. See you there!

myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South

Lot 14225, KM 3.8,

Lebuhraya Damansara – Puchong,

47100 Puchong, Selangor.