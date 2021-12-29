In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 29 December 2021 9:45 am / 0 comments

Electric personal mobility is moving forward in India with the launch of the One Moto Electa electric scooter, priced at 199,000 rupees (RM 11,130). With styling very reminiscent of a legendary Italian scooter brand, One Moto claims the Electa has a range of 150 km in an urban setting, reports carandbike.com

Driven by a 4 kW hub-mounted Bosch motor and drawing power from a 72 V, 45 Ah lithium battery, the Electa is claimed to get 150 km of range from a single charge, with a 85 km/h maximum speed and zero-to-50 km/h done in 3.3 seconds. Charging is listed as taking between four to five hours using domestic current and the battery pack is removable for remote charging.

The Electa is supported by the One Moto “One App”, which provides features such as geo-fencing, Bluetooth connectivity, maintenance scheduling and the like. Rolling on 12-inch wheels shod with 90/90 tyres front and back the Electa is stopped with single hydraulic discs.

Weight is claimed to be 115 kg and the maximum carrying capacity of the Electa is 150 kg. First shown at the EV India Expo 2021 held over the Christmas weekend, the Electa comes in a choice of six colours and joins its current product offerings of the Byka and Commuta electric scooters.