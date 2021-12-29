In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 29 December 2021 3:55 pm / 0 comments

Cyclists in Singapore will have to comply with new rules imposed by the Singapore Land Transport Authority (LTA) come January, 2022. Rules will apply not only to cyclists, but users of unpowered personal mobility devices (PMD) such as kick scooters and skateboards, powered PMD such as electric scooters, unicycles, skateboard and hoverboards, and personal mobility aids like motorised wheelchairs.

For cyclists, cycling groups are now limited to a maximum of five riders in single file on public roads shared with other vehicles, keeping to the left wherever possible. For roads where riding double file is permitted, typically roads with two or more lanes, the maximum group size shall be 10 riders, while distance between groups should not be less than 30 meters.

Should a cycling group need to overtake another, this shall be done only where it is safe to do so. Meanwhile, motor vehicles should provide a minimum safe passing distance of 1.5 meters when passing cyclists.

Cycling on expressways or road tunnels is not permitted and holding any mobile communication device while cycling is forbidden. Cyclists are also reminded by the LTA that they should not assume they have automatic right of way and should remain cautious and vigilant in the presence of larger and faster road users.

Bicycles are required to be equipped with front and rear lights while addition of a red reflector is recommended. Among other rules and recommendations such as wearing light coloured clothing and reflective gear, use of a helmet while cycling or during the use of any other PMD is compulsory.

Singapore currently has 460 km of dedicated cycling paths, which will be expanded to 1,300 km by 2030. This is inline with the goal to have eight of 10 residents within minutes of a cycling path to encourage personal mobility to access nearby amenities as well as ride across the island seamlessly.