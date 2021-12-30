In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 30 December 2021 11:54 am / 1 comment

Toyota USA is continuing to tease the upcoming GR Corolla, this time in a seemingly normal video promoting the GR 86 on Instagram. If you pause the video at specific times, you’ll find brief jump cuts that show the front of the hot hatch as well as a three-pedal setup.

On the latter, the company could very well be confirming the presence of a manual transmission for the GR Corolla, which will likely be a six-speed system also used by GR Yaris that isn’t coming to the United States.

Previous cryptic hints also point towards the same 1.6 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine serving up 268 hp (272 PS), the same as the Japan-spec GR Yaris, along with the GR-Four permanent all-wheel drive system.

As for the shot of the car, there isn’t a whole lot new on display. However, the folks at Motor1 were quick to grab a screenshot from an earlier teaser video posted “accidentally” that showed more of the GR Corolla, albeit still wearing the same camo wrap as before.

Still sharing the same basic shape as the Corolla Hatchback sold in the US, the performance-focused model boasts sportier wheels and a beefy intercooler behind its front grille. We’ll only know more about what’s changed when the GR Corolla makes its full debut, although the company isn’t providing a date just yet.