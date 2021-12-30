In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Anthony Lim / 30 December 2021 7:41 pm / 0 comments

South Korea is aiming to double the number of electric and hydrogen vehicles on its roads next year as part of a major push towards electrification and fuel cell mobility, Yonhap News Agency reports.

The country is looking to increase the adoption of EVs and hydrogen cars in the country to 500,000 units in 2022, twice that of the about 248,000 units in use presently. According to the country’s enviroment ministry, EVs are expected to contribute 200,000 units to next year’s introductions.

The government said it will also expand the EV charging network and hydrogen refueling points across the nation next year. Earlier this month, the country’s transport ministry said it would increase the number of EV chargers at highway service areas nationwide to over 1,000 by the end of 2022, well up from the 435 charging points available at the country’s highway rest stops right now.

South Korea says the ramp-up is part of the country’s efforts to achieve its 2030 goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% from 2018 levels, working towards a net zero emission target by 2050.

The country’s automakers look to be aligning to the directional switch, if recent reported developments are correct. Earlier this week, Hyundai Motor Group was said to have closed its engine development centre as part of a wider reorganisation of its research and development headquarters, the Namyang Technology Research Centre, with all powertrain-related divisions having being reorganised to become electrification development units.