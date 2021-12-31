In Cars, Ferrari, International News / By Anthony Lim / 31 December 2021 10:47 am / 0 comments

Ferrari has introduced a special logo design that has been created to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the marque’s foundation next year. The logo dedicated to that milestone is featured in a video in which a new mosaic sculpture to commemorate the occasion is revealed, and where employees are the highlight.

“For this special year, we have created a special icon: a sculpture made up of thousands of components forged here in our factory and positioned one by one by my Ferrari colleagues,” said Ferrari chairman John Elkann.

“It is symbol of the Ferrari spirit which is shared both here in Maranello and by all our family around the world. It reflects the essence of who we are, our past 75 years and our future. It is a symbol of a company that, as Enzo Ferrari once said — above all, is made of people,” he added.

The coming year promises to be a landmark one, what with the reveal of the automaker’s first-ever SUV, the Purosangue. 2022 will also likely see the spider version of the 296 GTB hybrid making its debut.

The company’s 75th anniversary will surely be marked by countless events across the globe, just as it was when the brand celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2017, where a special logo was also created to mark the occasion.