31 December 2021

Two years after revealing its prototype, Turkey’s Automobile Joint Venture Group (Togg) is set to have its first fully electric SUV out on the market domestically by early 2023. According to recent news reports, the company says that trial production of the C-segment offering will begin at the end of July next year, with the first series production examples slated to be ready by the end of the 2022.

Ahead of that, the company – which is a consortium made of five industrial groups comprising Anadolu Group, BMC, Kok Group, mobile phone operator Turkcell and Zorlu Holding – is showcasing its technologies and know-how at CES 2022 via a high-concept, forward-thinking mobility solution called Use-Case Mobility as well as a Visionary Concept car.

According to the company, the former brings together advanced electric, autonomous and connected technologies within one design sphere, integrating them into an intelligent, user-centric “smart device.”As for the latter, a teaser photo of the interior reveals virtually identical design cues seen on the SUV prototype, so it could well be a repeat showcase of that and what to expect from the upcoming vehicle, but shown to a wider, global audience.

When the prototype was unveiled in January 2020, two powertrain options were mentioned for the SUV, the first being a base 200 hp rear-wheel drive model with a single motor, offering 300 km of range, and the second a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup with 400 hp and more than 500 km of battery range.

It was also reported that the SUV will accommodate DC fast-charging at 150 kW for its liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack, with just 30 minutes needed to get the battery to an 80% state of charge. Performance figures include a 0-100 km/h time of 7.6 seconds for the 200 hp RWD model and 4.8 seconds for the 400 hp AWD version.