In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / 3 January 2022 4:23 pm / 0 comments

I’m still finding it hard to believe that we’re now in 2022, who else is wondering where the past year went? For those delaying their car purchase to get a newer registration year, the good news is that the promos are still on this month, as Chinese New Year is just around the corner.

Honda Malaysia’s monthly promo takes on a CNY theme, featuring the animal of the upcoming new year – the tiger. The company’s “Roaring Rewards” and “Reunion Ang Pow” campaign is for cars registered in January 2022, with total savings going up to RM12,000.

Naturally, the bigger discounts are for cars manufactured in 2021, and it starts from RM4,000 for the City and CR-V, RM5,500 for the HR-V, RM7,000 for the BR-V seven-seater and RM12,000 for the Accord. For freshly-made 2022 cars, it’s RM1,000 across the board, except for the Accord, which gets RM3,000 off.

If you already have an eye on a new Honda, this is a good opportunity for a “registered 2022” car with some savings to boot. If you need further the motivation, the sales tax exemption for cars has been extended to June 30 this year. Honda Malaysia’s entire range is CKD locally assembled in Melaka, and are eligible for the full 100% exemption.