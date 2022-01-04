In Cars, Feature Stories / By Anthony Lim / 4 January 2022 11:48 pm / 0 comments

Anyone that has ever stepped into a used car dealership will surely have asked themselves this – will I manage to find what I’m looking for, and will it be a good deal, not just in price but in the quality of the final product? Usually, this is also mixed with an element of doubt, in which you wonder if you’ll end up coming short after you’ve signed on the dotted line.

The thing is, while it should be so, buying a used car isn’t a straightforward affair, because there are plenty of pitfalls awaiting the used car buyer. From glib salesmen with clever talk to being unable to spot red flags or potential issues (usually hidden from plain sight), it’s easy to end up with something you’re less than happy with, well after the fact.

While used cars are, by and large, far from perfect, addressing known issues – or making a promise to rectify those that might come up – before putting out a vehicle for sale should be what a good, dependable used car dealership should strive for. However, that’s usually not the case.

You’ve probably heard of the line where “trustworthy” and “used car dealer” don’t go hand in hand, and there’s good reason for that. There have been enough cases – especially in the past – where honesty hasn’t been a policy when striking up a deal; ask around your circle of friends and you’ll probably hear a horror story or three.

Granted, competition and better informed buyers mean that things have improved somewhat in recent times, but it’s far from a perfect world, and you can still come up short in a used car purchase, even if the intent isn’t to dupe you in the process.

Which is why choosing to buy a used vehicle from a reputable dealer matters. By reputable, we mean businesses where effort is made to place a vehicle in the best possible condition up for sale, with no gimmicks or smooth talk to mask things, or where previously unknown or hidden issues – that crop up following the sale – can have these corrected willingly and without fuss.

It sounds unthinkable that you’d find these elements about when it comes to buying used cars, but the number of such businesses offering such levels of service are growing, and while you might end up paying a bit more for it, it does take the guesswork – and pain – out of a purchase.

myTukar AutoFair 2022 – plenty of benefits from buying from a reputable dealer

One such brand offering all this is myTukar, which is offering a one-year extended warranty and one year of free service for every vehicle purchased from it, features that are simply segment leading. That, and a no questions asked, five-day money-back guaranteed policy if you’re not happy with your purchase make a vehicle buy from the brand absolutely worry-free.

If you’re shopping for a used car, then the myTukar AutoFair 2022, which will be held from January 7 to 9, 2022 at the myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South is where you’ll want to be. Set to be Malaysia’s largest used car event with over 1,000 pre-owned vehicles on show, there’ll be a wide selection of cars to pick from, ranging from staples such as the Perodua Axia and Myvi, Proton Saga and Persona to various Honda and Toyota models and even premium options from BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo.

If you purchase a car at the event, you can look forward to an additional year of free service, loan interest rates as low as 1.68%, same-day loan approval and car collection as well as Trapo floor mats, which will be given for all car purchases. myTukar will also be able to provide you with an on-the-spot trade-in offer for your current vehicle at the event.

Buyers will also be entered into the myTukar Lucky Spin Wheel promo to win one of six prizes, including a ninth-generation iPad; they’ll also be in the running to drive home in a Proton X70 Premium with myTukar’s 4th Anniversary Giveaway contest.

Visitors at the event will be able to enjoy refreshments and visit partner brand booths, among other attractions. There will also be strict COVID-19 prevention procedures enforced, including contactless payments and mandatory masks, full vaccination and social distancing. More information can be found on the official myTukar event page, and you can also browse the inventory here to find what you’re looking for.