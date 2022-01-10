Litrak has announced the opening of a stretch of emergency lane on the Damansara-Puchong Highway (LDP) to cars to ease congestion during peak hours.
The stretch is from KM 1.85 to 1.45, after the Penchala toll plaza, towards Kepong. The period where the emergency lane is open to cars is every Monday to Friday (except public holidays), 5pm to 8pm. Note that this is for Class 1 vehicles only (cars). This is effective from today, January 10.
“We hope through this initiative, it will help to shorten travel time and ease traffic flow at the location,” said the LDP operator, adding that the move is supported by the police and Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM).
Comments
What is the purpose of emergency lane? What should we do in case of emergency? Ask the ambulance to stuck there together with public? I do not mind police to stuck there with us, after all they only busy escorting those VVIP, not really for real business.
I think emergency vehicles have long been avoiding this route at peak hours and gave permission for this stretch to be opened to the public for that reason. I don’t think they made this decision without consulting each others.
So I hope you dont blame police for not quickly responding to your urgent call because ‘they are stuck doing not really real business in a jam packed road’. Dredd approves.
I think emergency vehicles have long been avoiding this route at peak hours and gave permission for this stretch to be opened to the public for that reason. I don’t think they made this decision without consulting each others.
Opening emergency lane is not even short term solution, LDP must quickly expand that stretch with more cars now on the road going back to normality.