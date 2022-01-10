In Local News / By Danny Tan / 10 January 2022 9:39 am / 5 comments

Litrak has announced the opening of a stretch of emergency lane on the Damansara-Puchong Highway (LDP) to cars to ease congestion during peak hours.

The stretch is from KM 1.85 to 1.45, after the Penchala toll plaza, towards Kepong. The period where the emergency lane is open to cars is every Monday to Friday (except public holidays), 5pm to 8pm. Note that this is for Class 1 vehicles only (cars). This is effective from today, January 10.

“We hope through this initiative, it will help to shorten travel time and ease traffic flow at the location,” said the LDP operator, adding that the move is supported by the police and Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM).