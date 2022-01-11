In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / 11 January 2022 5:42 pm / 0 comments

Auto Bavaria, the oldest and largest BMW authorised dealership group in Malaysia, has once again been recognised for its high level of customer experience. Auto Bavaria won the ‘Diamond’ award for its customer loyalty programme – BMW Excellence Club – at the recent BMW Dealer Awards Night. It’s the 10th consecutive year that AB has won the award.

The annual BMW Dealer Awards Night aims to recognise top performing BMW dealerships in Malaysia across all key areas of the business, focusing on sales and after sales, service operation excellence, as well as contribution to business performance.

It was a memorable evening for employees of Auto Bavaria, as they took home a total of 32 awards in seven categories, despite the past year being one fraught with challenges.

“We are truly honoured to be recognised with the Diamond award for the BMW Excellence Club for 10 consecutive years. It is a testament to our resilience and our strong commitment to delivering exceptional customer experience despite the challenges faced by the automotive industry throughout 2020,” said Vi Thim Juan, MD of Auto Bavaria.

“Growing from strength to strength since our establishment in 1988, this award is a result of the hard work, passion and dedication and our people. Apart from acknowledging our outstanding business performance, it reflects our steadfast commitment to the BMW brand promise of delivering service excellence beyond the point of purchase. We look forward to celebrating many more wins, to pushing more boundaries and continuing our commitment to excellence in years to come,” Vi added.

Currently, Auto Bavaria’s has seven branches nationwide, namely Ara Damansara, Sungai Besi, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Tebrau, Balakong and Johor Bahru. Auto Bavaria Ara Damansara and Penang also house MINI and BMW Motorrad showrooms. Pre-owned BMW Premium Selection centres are located in Ara Damansara and KL.