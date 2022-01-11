In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 11 January 2022 11:32 am / 0 comments

Hyundai Motor Company (HMG) has introduced the “Continue” project, which serves to demonstrate its commitment towards a sustainable future. This will encompass all of the company’s global CSV (creating shared value) activities, with three key areas of focus.

The first is “Earth” and activities in this area will address local environmental issues across the global, including ghost net (abandoned or discarded fishing nets) removal from oceans, upcycling resources in Europe as well as rainforest restoration in Latin America.

Meanwhile, “Mobility” activities will promote safety and convenience through rehabilitation support for traffic accident patients, using virtual driving simulators and a safety programme for school vehicles using big data technology.

Lastly, “Hope” activities aim to support the growth of future generations through programmes such as Hope on Wheels in North America that serves to raise awareness of childhood cancer, and H-Mobility Class in Korea that promotes youth talent development in the fields of vehicle electrification and autonomous driving.

The Korean company also revealed a promotional video titled “Continue – The Journey of PET,” which is akin to the “saya sebuah ” essays you used to write in school, albeit with a sustainability twist. The video sheds light on marine plastic pollution and tracks the journey of a discarded plastic bottle and a ghost net as they eventually wind up in an Ioniq 5 through recycling and upcycling initiatives.

Hyundai says its “Continue” project will carry on its existing environment-focused CSV activities to foster a sustainable future. Last year, the company teamed up with Healthy Seas, a Dutch NGO that has worked to collect 78 tons of ghost nets and marine litter, which were then upcycled into sustainable products like floormats in the Ioniq 5.