In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 January 2022 12:21 pm / 0 comments

Pandemic, lockdowns and travel restrictions notwithstanding, 2021 was a record sales year for Ducati, with 59,447 motorcycles delivered to customers worldwide. This represents a 24% increase in sales over the 2020 sales volume of 48,042 units, and 12% over 2019’s figure of 53,183 motorcycles sold.

The Borgo Panigale firm’s numbers were led by the Ducati Multistrada V4 with with 9,957 units of the big adventure-tourer moving out the door. The retro-styled Ducati Scrambler 800 range followed with 9,059 units, trailed by the Ducati Monster with 8,734 motorcycles.

In terms of sales distributed by market share, the US led the world market for Ducati with 9,007 units corresponding to an increase of 32% over 2020. Similar increases were seen in Ducatyi’s home market of Italy with 8,707 bikes sold, an improvement of 23%, and Germany with 6,107 units, an 11% increase.

The China market remains important for Ducati in Asia with 4,901 motorcycles delivered to customers, a 21% increase. France managed a sales figure of 4,352 Ducatis sold, an improvement of 12% while the UK saw 2,941 units moving off the showroom floor, a 30% increase.

Citing issues with supply chain disruptions caused by the Covdi-19 pandemic, Ducati CEO Claudio Domenciali apologised to all Ducatisti for the continuous internal reorganisation taking place. “We are investing in an extremely ambitious growth path that will lead the company to improve even further, by entering new market segments,” said Domenciali.