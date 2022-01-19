In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 19 January 2022 1:16 pm / 2 comments

India’s minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari has proposed that six airbags be made compulsory for private vehicles carrying up to eight passengers (M1 category) from October this year, The Times of India and The Indian Express reported.

The draft GSR (general statutory rules) approved by Gadkari serves to ensure the safety of passengers across all segments, irrespective of the cost or variant of the vehicle. His ministry also pointed out that the required fitment of a driver airbag came into effect from July 1, 2019, while the front passenger airbag was mandated from January 1, 2022.

“To minimise the impact of frontal and lateral collisions to the occupants seated in both front and rear compartments, it has been decided that four additional airbags be mandated in the M1 vehicle category: two side/side torso airbags and two side curtain/tube airbags covering all outboard passengers. This is a crucial step to make motor vehicles in India safer than ever,” Gadkari tweeted recently.

The proposed mandate is expected to increase the cost per vehicle by between 8,000 and 10,000 rupees (RM449 to RM561), with higher increases possible for vehicles with lower sales volumes. According to reports, the auto industry wasn’t pleased with the ministry’s plan, as a source in the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said no evidence and road deaths data were brought up when Gadkari met with industry representatives in August last year.

“Nowhere in the world is there a regulation for airbags in cars. We are meeting the regulatory crash test norms. Secondly, there is no data or empirical evidence of rear seat paseengers or occupants in cars facing bigger risks in crashes. There will be an additional cost to the cars because of the additional features and that will impact decision-making of people who want to shift from two-wheelers to cars,” the source pointed out.

Even so, government officials dismissed these claims, citing that cars made in India for export to Europe have at least six airbags. “It’s a matter of shame that we have to come out with regulations for safer cars. In Europe, carmakers are providing more airbags to get the maximum safety rating and to retain their share in the market,” an official said.

“Secondly, the manufacturers exporting cars to Europe and other countries already have the technologies with them and hence, they can scale it up quickly,” the statement continued. In Malaysia, all new cars sold from Jan 1, 2012 are required to have a minimum of two frontal airbags.