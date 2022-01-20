In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 20 January 2022 1:59 pm / 2 comments

Proton has launched a new range of R3 official merchandise and premium engine oils, which are marketed by Proton Global Services (PGS), a fully owned subsidiary of Proton Edar that serves to expand the reach of the Proton brand to fans, new and old alike.

The R3 (Race Rally Research) division has been synonymous with motorsport since it was founded by the national carmaker back in 2003, with victories in the Sepang 1000KM endurance race (five-time champions) and FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship (eight titles).

The new range of products serves to celebrate these successes and can be purchased from the Lifestyle Boutique at Proton’s Centre of Excellence as well as various dealerships across the country. Fans looking to dress up in R3 gear will have several apparels and accessories to choose from, but if you want something for your car, there are two premium engine oils available.

These lubricants were developed from the latest Etro+ base oil (Group III+) by Petronas and are designed to combat excessive heat and regulate temperatures in order to protect engine components and maintain performance.

The first of the two engine oils is the P1, which is a fully synthetic engine oil (SAE 5W-30) with API SP certification, priced at RM208 for a four litre bottle. The other is the P2 semi synthetic engine oil (SAE 10W-30), which has an API SN Plus certification and retails at RM158.