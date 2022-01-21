In Local News / By Danny Tan / 21 January 2022 10:05 am / 0 comments

NKVE users, take note. There will be a full closure involving both directions near the Kota Damansara exit. This is from January 22-26, midnight till 5am. The closure is to allow construction of the DASH Highway (Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway) to proceed smoothly. The DASH crosses the NKVE at that stretch.

According to DASH operator Prolintas, the NKVE closure at KM19.65 to KM19.80 will see traffic diverted to the Kota Damansara exit. Cars will then make a U-turn before the toll plaza. This applies to both motorists from Klang going up the hill, and from KL/North coming down Bukit Lanjan. Refer to the maps below.

NKVE users from the Klang direction heading north can use the Guthrie Corridor Expressway as an alternative route to bypass the congestion. Those coming from the north can use the Guthrie and the Latar Highway as alternative routes. Might be wise to plan ahead as this Bukit Lanjan stretch is prone to congestion at the best of times.

Prolintas says that traffic controllers and warning signs will be placed in the area. Drive safe in this construction zone.