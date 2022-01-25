In Cars, Ford, International News / By Gerard Lye / 25 January 2022 10:39 am / 1 comment

Here it is, the new Ford Bronco Raptor. Billed as the most powerful street-legal Bronco ever, the range-topping variant benefits from several notable enhancements to entice hardcore off-road enthusiasts and will go on sale in the summer.

Under the bonnet, the Bronco Raptor sports an EcoBoost 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine that is said to make at least 400 hp. Ford isn’t providing final figures just yet, but the same engine in the Explorer ST is rated at 400 hp and 563 Nm of torque.

Nonetheless, the 3.0 litre unit is a major improvement from the 2.7 litre twin-turbo V6 that offers 310 hp and 542 Nm. The carmaker also notes that the bigger engine benefits from Raptor-specific tuning and has improved intercooling and air induction systems designed to cope with higher ambient desert temperatures.

Also thrown in is a true dual-exhaust system with active valves and near-equal length piping for an improved exhaust note. Drivers will be able to the sound of the exhaust with four selectable modes, namely Normal, Sport, Quiet and Baja.

A 10-speed transmission with magnesium paddle shifters are also included, paired with a four-wheel system that has three modes and a higher-capacity clutch. The included transfer case also gets upgraded to include 3.06 4×4 LO ratio for up to a 67.7:1 crawl ratio.

These systems are linked to Ford’s G.O.A.T. (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) Terrain Management System which includes seven selectable modes. The most unique of the bunch is Baja mode that activates a turbo anti-lag calibration if you plan for high-speed desert runs, while other available features are Tow/Haul mode, Trail Control, Trail Turn Assist and Trail One-Pedal Driving.

The focus on off-road performance also sees plenty of suspension upgrades inspired by the hardcore Ultra4 Racing series. Changes include upgraded axles shared with the competition Bronco DR racing SUV, with the front being the semi-float Dana 50 Heavy-Duty AdvanTEK with a 235 mm ring gear, while the Dana 44 AdvanTEK front-drive unit has upgraded half-shafts with a 210 mm ring gear.

Ford’s preferred partner, Fox, also contributed to the High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension (HOSS) system with Live Valve technology. Like the F-150 Raptor, the HOSS 4.0 system consists of Fox 3.1 internal bypass semi-active dampers with integrated reservoirs up front and remote reservoirs in rear. These rely on sensors to monitor terrain conditions and adjust suspension tuning hundreds of times every second.

The components are bolted onto a high-strength steel frame with new shock towers and specific controls arms for 330 mm (+60%) of wheel travel at the front and 356 mm (+40%) at the rear. The ride height also gets increased by 122 mm from a base four-door Bronco to 333 mm. Meanwhile, reinforced B- and C-pillars help to increase torsional rigidity by 50%, joined by heavy-duty bash and skid plates to protect the vehicle’s underbelly.

Other body changes are fender flares that extend the width by 249 mm compared to a normal Bronco, which is also necessary to fit one of two types of 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels and their accompanying 37-inch BFGoodrick KO2 all-terrain tyres – the largest fitted to any production SUV in America, Ford claims. The more substantial rubbers also warrant an upgraded electric power steering rack and tie rods.

If the increased ride height and fender flares aren’t obvious giveaways, the Bronco Raptor also has several other exterior cues to mark it out from a regular Bronco. These include Raptor-specific quarter panels, fenders, fender flares, door appliques, bonnet and grille with a large Ford script.

Model-specific LED headlamps with amber daytime running lamps and integrated amber marker lamps are also part of the get-up, along LED fog lamps and off-road lamps from Rigid. A modular steel front bumper by Ford Performance also has integrated tow hooks and removable bumper end caps for better clearance.

For more Raptor-ness, there’s the Graphics Package that splatters graphics on the rear bodysides and bonnet to present a “sophisticated digital appearance.” No shortage of colours to choose from either, including Hot Pepper Red Metallic, Velocity Blue Metallic, Eruption Green Metallic, Shadow Black, Iconic Silver Metallic, Area 51, Cactus Gray, Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, Oxford White, plus Ford Performance-exclusive Code Orange.

The familiar Bronco cabin features a 12-inch digital instrument cluster with Raptor-exclusive displays, a thicker steering wheel, sports seats from Ford Performance, special trim options and a choice of vinyl or suede upholstery. The High Package is included as standard equipment, so there’s a 12-inch infotainment touchscreen as well, but for a fee, the Lux Package adds on adaptive cruise control and a 10-speaker B&O sound system.