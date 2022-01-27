In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 27 January 2022 6:16 pm / 0 comments

The works ministry has announced that the speed limit on federal and state roads will be reduced in conjunction with Ops Bersepadu and the road safety campaign implemented for the upcoming Chinese New Year festive period.

During the period of the operation, which began on January 25, the speed limit on federal roads will be lowered from 90 km/h to 80 km/h while for state roads, it will be reduced from 80 km/h to 70 km/h. These revisions will remain in place until February 8, when the operation comes to a close, the ministry said via a statement.

Separately, the ministry of transport has issued a directive forbidding heavy commercial vehicles from being on the road two days before (January 30 and 31) and two days after (February 3 and 4) Chinese New Year to avert traffic congestion and minimise mishaps with other vehicles.

Category 1 heavy vehicles, which includes vehicle transporters, tippers and dump trucks above 7,500 kg as well as cement tankers and pole trailers, will not be allowed to ply the road at any time during the four-day period. Meanwhile, Category 2 vehicles, which includes container lorries or lorries transporting goods, will not be allowed on the road from 12am to 8am on these days