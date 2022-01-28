In Bentley, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 28 January 2022 12:34 pm / 0 comments

Bentley has announced a bold new Five-in-Five plan, which will see the automaker launch a brand new electric vehicle every year starting 2025. An investment totalling £2.5 billion (RM14.06 billion) has been set aside to realise this strategy.

The first EV, which is due in 2025, will be designed, developed and produced at its Crewe headquarters. The investment will also see the factory be turned into something it calls the ‘Dream Factory’ – a digital, zero environmental impact, flexible and high-value manufacturing facility.

Other upgrades planned for the facility include adding 10,000 more solar panels (for a total of 40,000) in the next two years, and possibly using sustainable biofuel for fleet cars, including its Heritage Collection models. The company aims to be end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030.

Meanwhile, on the vehicle side of things, the automaker will be releasing the Flying Spur PHEV this year, as well as five additional electrified derivatives. Bentley expects its PHEV range to account for more than 20% of its sales this year.

Chairman and CEO, Adrian Hallmark said: “Simultaneously accelerating our Beyond100 strategy and securing BEV production at Crewe, alongside a £2.5 billion investment, makes this a major landmark in Bentley’s 102-year history. It is a shining light for the Bentley family, our suppliers and partners, as well as the automotive industry and UK manufacturing as a whole.”

“This latest announcement regarding Bentley’s Beyond100 plan confirms the initiation of a major transformative phase in the company’s long and illustrious history. The world is changing and we need to play our part in neutralising our environmental impact. That means delivering on our aim to be end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030, and reaffirming our role as the leader in sustainable luxury mobility,” he said.