28 January 2022

If the typical Ducati motorcycle is not eye catching enough for you, Ducati Unica is a customisation programme for that one of a kind, unique bike. With Ducati Unica, customers can work with Ducati’s styling department, Centro Stile Ducati, collaborating directly with designers and technicians to create a motorcycle that is truly their own.

Choosing the Ducati Unica option allows the customer to visit Centro Stile Ducati in person, stating their requirements and desires to the designers. They can then follow the creative process of their motorcycle every step of the way from the first sketches to the delivery ceremony.

The Ducati customisation programme not only allows the customer to choose a unique colour but also include precious metals, dedicated finishes and Ducati Performance accessories. As every Ducati Unica product is unique, a certificate is provided with each bike at the handover ceremony, attesting to its originality and ensuring non-replicability.

Information on entering the Ducati Unica is available from Ducati Malaysia and is applicable to the Ducati and Scrambler Ducati range. As for pricing, considering the level of personalisation involved and options available, doubling the price you paid for your Ducati is a good start.